Woman shares carbon monoxide poisoning story to warn others

Doctors at The University of Kansas Hospital are warning of a hidden danger in our homes.

Every year, 4,000-5,000 people die across the United States from carbon monoxide poisoning. In the cold winter months, such as February, you can end up a victim if you do not take steps to keep your family safe.

Cindy Burns was staying at her sister’s home in Kansas City, KS. When she woke up feeling funny. It turns out a colorless, odorless gas was coming from the furnace beneath her. Nobody in the home knew that gas was making its way through the home.

Cindy’s brother-in-law, Fred Wilson, has lived at the home his entire life. He never thought to get a carbon monoxide detector until it was too late. That morning was when he had a feeling something was wrong when everyone in the home began showing symptoms.

“Very, very bad headache, and I felt nauseous,” Burns explained.

She was in town for a quilting party but was so sick she couldn’t even leave the room.

“I couldn’t come out. I just went back to bed," Burns said.

That’s when Wilson began investigating. He decided to run out to the store to buy some detectors.

When he returned home, he was shocked with what he found.

“It started beeping and I think that can’t be good it must be a cheap detector. But, then the second one started going off and I said, 'Two of these can’t be bad,” Wilson explained.

Wilson called the fire department to be sure, and after they showed up, a firefighter told him he had to get back outside because the reading was too high for him to be in there.

The poison coming from the furnace in his basement was 400 parts per meter. Levels first get dangerous and cause concern at about 200 ppm. It turned out a wasps nest had been stuck in the pipe, causing the carbon monoxide to release into the home. The furnace had not been inspected.

Wilson immediately woke his sister-in-law up. She was in such bad shape, firefighters said she had to go to University of Kansas Hospital. That was the only option because of the advanced treatment options they have available.

“I don’t even remember the drive to KU,” Burns said.

When she arrived she was put in the only chamber of its kind in the Kansas City area. The hyperbaric chamber can fit a person inside and is glass all around.

Dr. Mark Scott, director of hyperbaric medicine, and his team put her on a bed and slid her into the chamber. It has an atmospheric pressure to about 66 feet below sea level. They closed the door and for about three hours, the machine worked to rid the body of the poison.

Scott said this technology can work wonders on patients. Already this year his team has treated seven patients in the chamber. However, he says ending up in the chamber means things in your home got to a dangerous and unnecessary point.

“Most of these things are preventable,” Scott explained.

He said it is vital to make sure you have detectors throughout your home, get your furnace inspected, make sure your portable heaters are operating properly and to never warm up your car in the garage.

“If someone spent $20-30, you could have a detector in your house and limit these problems," Scott said.

Now, Wilson has them hanging all over his home. They serve as a reminder of how lucky his family was that December Day.

“We had a guardian angel,” Wilson said.

The family is thankful Burns is alive and well, so she can spread a message about detectors every one needs to hear.

“Go get it! I don’t care what it costs. Go get it," she said.

Manufacturers advise the detectors should be hung in multiple rooms around the house. You should also place on at the top of the steps because this is the path the gas will take from the basement to the main floor of your home. Wilson said it’s the first alarm that sounds off in his home.

