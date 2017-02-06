Fliers claiming Nazi meetings in Missouri town deemed a hoax by police

People in Greenwood, MO are outraged after they found flyers scattered throughout the area, claiming Nazis are holding meetings just down the street. (Submitted)

A shocking flier is popping up all over a Missouri town - one that talks about setting up a white supremacist community.

People in Greenwood, MO are outraged after they found fliers scattered throughout the area, claiming Nazis are holding meetings just down the street.

But police determined the fliers are a hoax and members of the Dalinda Estates Homeowners Association says the Greenwood subdivision is not a meeting place for Nazis.

They say the fliers were dumped out in the street and suspect someone is retaliating against the HOA.

The fliers name the time and place of an upcoming neighborhood meeting as the location for an introductory meeting to the National Socialist Movement.

Residents in Greenwood are disgusted with the fake fliers.

Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver calls it a tasteless attempt at a joke and added that Greenwood is a welcoming town.

"It's deeply disturbing," Weaver said. "Whether it's a hoax or a prank or retaliation, it's outside of what we are as a town. It puts a real, negative blight on us that we as a community cannot accept."

Police are investigating where the fliers came from, but right now, it's unclear whether anyone will face charges

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

