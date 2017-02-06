Garden City, MO family says therapist took thousands from them

You go to a therapist for help, but one Garden City family says their therapist took advantage of them for over $10,000. (KCTV5)

According to the family, it took less than a month for them to lose that money.

The lawsuit said the chain of events started on May 13, 2015 when Mrs. Thomason contacted Lisa Booth about her business, Advocate 4 U Behavior therapy.

Thomason says that Booth told her she was a licenses applied behavior analyst licensed in all 50 states.

Later through email, Booth advised the Thomasons' that most families pay in advance in the amount of $2,500 to $3,500.

She also detailed her hourly rates, which ranged between $40 and $75 an hour depending on the type of working being done.

On three different occasions, Booth met with the family, each time requesting that she be paid $3,500 in checks to be written in her name, not her company's name.

Finally on June 10, just under a month later, the Thomasons' contacted an attorney, demanding a refund and saying Booth's services were no longer needed.

That's when they received the final invoice, indicating charges of $10,512. It also showed work the family didn't know they were paying for and didn't request, including several unauthorized trips to Jefferson City.

When the family filed the complaint with the Missouri Behavior Analyst Board, they were in for another surprise.

In the lawsuit, it says the investigation found the defendant is not and has never been a licenses behavior analyst in the State of Missouri.

