Source: Royals, Jason Hammel agree to $16M, 2-year deal

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows Chicago Cubs starter Jason Hammel delivering a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago. (AP)

The Royals and right-hander Jason Hammel have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, a person with direct knowledge negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Hammel went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and likely will slot into the Kansas City rotation behind Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy.

Kansas City was looking for another starter late in the offseason after right-hander Yordano Ventura was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Hammel was considered the best arm still available on the free-agent market.

The Royals also have Jason Vargas penciled into the starting rotation, leaving one job up for grabs when they converge next week in Surprise, Arizona.

