Kansas City man charged in the April 2015 fatal shooting

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in the April 2015 fatal shooting of Dominique Stafford.

Derius Taylor, 28, faces first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

According to court records, officers found Stafford fatally shot and slumped over in a car left at 37th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The victim's phone records showed calls to his phone from a friend of Taylor's. A witness told police that Taylor shot the victim after he arranged to meet him.

Taylor told the witness he knew he would need to shoot the victim because he intended to rob him.

Detectives found that Taylor had pawned a necklace taken from the victim and phone records.

