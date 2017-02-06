Multiple Super Bowl ads had Kansas City connections

The New England Patriots were not the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday. Millions of people voted on their favorite ad. (AP)

Millions of people voted on their favorite ad. The winner for the USA Today Ad Meter was the Melissa McCarthy KIA ad.

"Humor works great in the Super Bowl, visual humor particularly," said president of Bernstein-Rein Advertising Steve Bernstein.

Bernstein says a good ad needs to catch your attention and either make you laugh or make you think. And this year we didn't laugh as much as we'd liked with a guaranteed smile commercial, like Doritos, pulling the plug.

"I think our expectations are so high that sometimes that's the case, but I would say that's probably true this year," Bernstein said. "All you have to do is keep moving towards them, here's to chasing dream."

Bernstein said car companies won the advertisement Super Bowl this year. While other long-time favorites, like Budweiser, fell short with its ghost Spuds ad.

"They usually nail it. I think Budweiser was really one of the disappointments this year," Bernstein said.

Budweiser and several other companies played into the political atmosphere with several touching hot topic buttons, like equal pay and immigration.

"There were some advertisers who weren't shy about getting into the controversy this year, and I think because of that they are going to be talked about for the next week or so or longer," Bernstein said.

And skating near the edge paid off for 84 Lumber. Their website ended up crashing from the amount of people on it Sunday night.

This year, three ads had Kansas City connections. Both Sprint and H&R Block promoted local companies. And Wendy's cold storage ad was done by Kansas City's own VML.

