Kansas City neighborhood reeling after 30 shots blasted into 3 homes

It was a scary wake-up call for some neighbors after police say three homes were shot at.

Police say 30-40 shots rang out overnight near 113th Street and Indiana Avenue. And now, some who live near the scene say hearing about this kind of violence is concerning.

"Were they driving in a car? Were they just shooting randomly? I don't know. I have no idea, and that's really frightening to hear that, so I hope they find out whoever did it," neighbor Sandra Kramer said.

Those are all questions police are also trying to answer. Detectives say several homes were hit just after 1 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

Kramer said she moved to the neighborhood a few months ago to be close to the International House of Prayer. She hopes she won't have to hear about violence so close to her home again.

"We pray for this neighborhood and pray that people will be safe and that that type of things won't continue to happen," Kramer said.

Other neighbors say in the time they've lived in the neighborhood, this is the worst thing they've heard of happening in the area.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.