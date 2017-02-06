No. 3 Kansas lifts suspension of forward Carlton Bragg

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) is disappointed by a referee's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP)

Kansas has lifted the indefinite suspension of sophomore Carlton Bragg Jr., who has missed the past three games after he was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bragg was expected to play for the No. 3 Jayhawks against Kansas State on Monday night.

The drug paraphernalia was uncovered during a separate investigation in December into an alleged rape at the dorm where Kansas basketball players live. Bragg was charged with possession of two glass smoking devices, and was granted and signed a diversion agreement last week. The charge will be dismissed in sixth months if Bragg does not commit any other crimes.

Five of Bragg's teammates remain listed as witnesses in the rape investigation, while Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.

