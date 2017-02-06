Right to work not the end of Missouri labor bills

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is about to make Missouri the 28th state to ban mandatory union fees. (KCTV5)

Passage of a right-to-work bill isn't the end of Missouri Republicans' efforts to regulate labor unions.

Proposals up for debate in the House and Senate would require public workers to annually opt-in instead of opt-out of automatic withdrawals of union dues from their paychecks.

Another would change minimum-wage requirements for some public construction workers.

Debate on some labor-related bills could come the same day Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is set to sign a measure banning mandatory union fees, making Missouri the 28th right-to-work state.

It's unclear if other Republican-proposed labor bills will make it through the Legislature so quickly.

Sen. Dan Brown proposed right to work and now is shifting attention to the bill to change wage requirements for public construction workers. He says it likely will face more pushback.

