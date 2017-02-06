Police respond to school bus crash in KC

A school bus crashed Monday morning in Kansas City, although there is now no indication that anyone is seriously injured.

Police and emergency crews responded around 7:33 a.m. to 85th Street and Troost Avenue in response to what was called in as a school bus crash with injuries. There were children on-board, according to police.

The school bus and police had left the scene by 8:30 a.m. with no sign of any ambulances. Although the call came in as an injury crash, there has been no indication that anyone was seriously injured.

The school bus belonged to Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, a Kansas City-based child care facility that cares for young children and infants, according to the organization's website.

Phone calls to the school were not immediately returned. KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

