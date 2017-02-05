Family of Jessica Runions continues search - KCTV5

Family of Jessica Runions continues search

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Each week for months now, the family of Jessica Runions has searched fields and wooded areas, hoping to find her and bring her home. Each week for months now, the family of Jessica Runions has searched fields and wooded areas, hoping to find her and bring her home.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Each week for months now, the family of Jessica Runions has searched fields and wooded areas, hoping to find her and bring her home. 

"There's a deep, deep sadness now that you feel like, it's never going to end," said Patty Ping, Jessica's grandmother. 

The family copes by focusing on the task at hand, returning week after week with no intention of stopping until the job is done. 

There's another important piece to finding her: evidence, to help bring justice to Jessica. For now though, her family wants to leave that worry to police. 

They just want to find her.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.