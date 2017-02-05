Family of Jessica Runions continues search

People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed on Tuesday night. The shooting happened about 10:22 p.m. at a house in the 1900 block of S Boeke Street.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.More >
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A man shot in a neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died from his injuries, police say.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
A new study highlights what doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital have been warning. If you are poor, a minority or live more than 50 miles from your hospital, your chances of survival, if you need a liver transplant, are not good.More >
