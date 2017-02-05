Family of Jessica Runions continues search

Each week for months now, the family of Jessica Runions has searched fields and wooded areas, hoping to find her and bring her home.

"There's a deep, deep sadness now that you feel like, it's never going to end," said Patty Ping, Jessica's grandmother.

The family copes by focusing on the task at hand, returning week after week with no intention of stopping until the job is done.

There's another important piece to finding her: evidence, to help bring justice to Jessica. For now though, her family wants to leave that worry to police.

They just want to find her.

