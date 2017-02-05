With Super Bowl commercial, Royals debut new slogan - KCTV5

With Super Bowl commercial, Royals debut new slogan

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Once again, the Kansas City Royals were part of the Super Bowl festivities with a commercial. 

The commercial aired earlier Sunday afternoon. 

The Royals' new slogan is #RaisedRoyal. 

Take a look at the commercial below:

