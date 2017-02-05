No injuries reported after large fire in Kansas City

No one was injured from a fire in Kansas City on the 112th block of N. Booth. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

Neighbors in the area heard small explosions.

Extensive damage was reported to the home.

Neighbors in the North Hampton subdivision went to help the family who lived in the home, which is a total loss.

Those neighbors on the street want to help that family get back on their feet.

"You could see the smoke coming out of the garage," said Alvin Moore. "That's why I called 911 as soon as I saw it."

Neighbors heard fireworks exploding in the home. Officials say they did not pose a danger when firefighters quickly arrived to battle the flames.

They have not officially stated the cause of the fire.

After the fire was out, neighbors began to check in on the mother, father and three kids who lived there. Two of the kids in the home are under the age of 10 and have special needs.

"I saw some bags of clothes that they had," said Christina Roberts. "The kids being special needs need to be preoccupied, so toys. The bare necessities is what they're needing."

