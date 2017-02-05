Man charged with assault after weekend shooting - KCTV5

Man charged with assault after weekend shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Darrell E. White's mugshot. (The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office) Darrell E. White's mugshot. (The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a shooting that happened last weekend in Raytown.

Officers went to the 9900 block of E. 85th Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday after someone called and told them that someone was shooting at another person.

When officers arrived, they talked to a man and a woman who lived in the house and saw that there were children between the ages of 4 and 12 inside.

The man, who was the victim in the incident, said that during a disturbance in the house, another man who lived there fired a gun at him. The victim was not hit, however, and no one was injured in the incident.

A witness told police the suspect was in an argument when he grabbed a gun and shot in the victim's direction.

The suspect, 53-year-old Darrell E. White, then left the house minutes later. He was taken into custody that day.

Officers found evidence of gunfire during their investigation, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage. 

On Thursday, White's charges were announced. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.