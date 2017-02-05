Man charged with assault after weekend shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a shooting that happened last weekend in Raytown.

Officers went to the 9900 block of E. 85th Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday after someone called and told them that someone was shooting at another person.

When officers arrived, they talked to a man and a woman who lived in the house and saw that there were children between the ages of 4 and 12 inside.

The man, who was the victim in the incident, said that during a disturbance in the house, another man who lived there fired a gun at him. The victim was not hit, however, and no one was injured in the incident.

A witness told police the suspect was in an argument when he grabbed a gun and shot in the victim's direction.

The suspect, 53-year-old Darrell E. White, then left the house minutes later. He was taken into custody that day.

Officers found evidence of gunfire during their investigation, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage.

On Thursday, White's charges were announced. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

