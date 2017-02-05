KCK house on Grandview destroyed by fire

How the house looked after the fire. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

The scene at the fire. (Photo credit: KCK Fire Department Chief John Paul Jones)

A house in the 1900 block of Grandview was destroyed by a fire this morning.

At 11:27 a.m., the house was essentially engulfed in flames.

The woman who lives there took over the rent after her father died in October and has three children who live there with her.

No one was injured in the fire.

She told KCTV5 News that she lost some prized possessions that were her father's in the fire.

She also said the most important thing was that everyone got out safely.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.