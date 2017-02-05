4 homemade bombs recovered in Tescott, Kansas

Ottawa County Sheriff confirms four IED-type items were recovered from an apartment off Lee St. in Tescott, Kansas.

A local deputy interviewed neighbors Friday at the apartment complex who stated they had viewed IED, pipe-type items in the apartment.

Around 11 PM that evening, the sheriff's department obtained a warrant to search the apartment in question.

Upon searching apartment 3 at 440 Lee St. in Tescott, Kansas, Ottawa County Sheriff's Department located possible IED items in the apartment.

At that point, Ottawa County backed out of the apartment and contacted the Riley County bomb squad who responded. The apartments adjacent to the apartment in question were evacuated.

Upon Riley County's arrival, they suggested the entire complex be evacuated. Tenants were evacuated between 2 and 2:30 AM Saturday morning.

Riley County bomb squad removed four IED type items from the apartment and disabled them.

Tenants of the apartment complex have since been allowed back into their units.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Department has cleared the apartment in question.

The department would not release any additional information regarding an arrest.

We first heard multiple reports from viewers of possible home-made bombs being recovered from an apartment in Tescott, Kansas.

Ft. Riley EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) has not responded to any calls in the area.

