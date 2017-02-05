Woman found at I-29 and 56th by trooper, dies

The area of I-29 and 56th Street. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

A woman found along the interstate by a trooper on Saturday night has died.

Just after 10 p.m., a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle pulled over on the side of the south entrance ramp of I-29 and 56th Street.

The trooper assumed it was a stranded motorist and stopped to help.

Once the trooper got close enough, however, they could see no one was in the car.

The trooper then took a look around and found a woman on the ground.

The Kansas City Fire Department took the woman to a local hospital and she was pronounced dead.

There is currently no suspect information.

According to police, there was a fatal shooting in the same area that night. However, it is not yet confirmed that this woman was the victim in that shooting.

Police are not releasing the woman's cause of death and are working to notify the her family.

