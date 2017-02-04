24-year-old solicited 13-year-old while working at youth center

A jury has convicted a 24-year-old man of indecent liberties with and solicitation of a girl who was 13 years old.

Nicholas Clark was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation with a child.

Clark is a former employee of the Youth Center at Fort Leavenworth. The girl, who was 13 at the time, was attending the center in August 2014 when Clark solicited her.

When the girl’s mother found evidence of their conversations on her phone, she reported it to the police.

The jury came to a verdict on Friday after being hung on a rape count. Sentencing is set for March 17.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, "We would ask parents to please pay attention to their children and what they are doing on their phones and other devices. More and more apps are being developed, and having discussions and paying attention their usage will help prevent future crimes."

