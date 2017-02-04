24-year-old solicited 13-year-old while working at youth center

The teen arrested and charged in the murder of gas station clerk John Stevens could spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
Many Leavenworth residents were shocked by what they found when they searched for an Autozone on Google.More >
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting at Swope Parkway and East Meyer Boulevard. The victim has life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police dispatch. No suspect has been arrested yet, according to police. More information when available. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
An inmate at the Johnson County Jail has died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday.More >
Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 8600 block of N. Rhode Avenue in Kansas City.More >
A 27-year-old woman told police a bad breakup and a scene from the action movie “The Mummy Returns” inspired her to stab her father to death.More >
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >
