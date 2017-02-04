KU loses 89-92 to Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse

It’s certainly a strange feeling on campus right now, which is to be expected since the KU basketball team suffered its first home loss at Allen Fieldhouse in more than three years.

KU’s last home loss was Jan. 5, 2014.

Kansas basketball had won 51 straight games at Phog Allen before today and 54 overall home games if you include the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Needless to say, it’s not easy to beat Kansas on their home floor, but that’s exactly what Iowa State did today.

This loss comes as the team is dealing with distractions off the court, with multiple players involved in different investigations and legal issues.

The Big 12 schedule is hard enough on these players, but Bill Self hinted today’s lost might have been more mental than physical.

"Kids are tired,” Self said. “I thought we looked fatigued the second half, but that's more mental and physical. But we talk a lot about eliminating them and letting the basketball court be the place where you don't think about anything other than what you love to do and stuff like that. I also think that's easier said than done when everyone is talking."

Self’s team did have two big wins last week against Kentucky and Baylor.

