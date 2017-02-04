Cleaver holds town hall meeting, addresses immigration order

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver called the White House’s immigration rule a 12-foot tall wolf and said people have been calling his office with questions and concerns.

On Saturday, he wanted to answer some of those questions.

The auditorium was packed and many people had to go to an overflow room next door to watch via video conference.

Panelists included local officials from Jewish Vocational Services, the ACLU and local church groups. He also heard from refugees who came to the U.S. and shared personal stories of their lives here.

"Everyone here, we want to create business, start our own companies," said Saicharan Manga, who attended the Town Hall. "Those of us stuck here in the backlogs can't do that."

"I came in legally," said attendee Rohit Chaube. "I've been paying my taxes, being a good citizen, following the rules. I'm being modeled up."

Attendee Azhar Alburayii said, "I've been very successful in this country. My husband, my kids, we're doing a great job. Why are you treating us differently now? Why?"

Cleaver expressed support for the court order that is halting the White House travel ban and said he would continue to fight against discriminatory immigration policies.

Cleaver says the next battle could be for keeping the Obama-era policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows certain undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors to stay and work in the country.

“We are in a state of disarray judicially in this country right now,” Cleaver said. “People are scared. We have young people who did not come into this country illegally; they were brought here as children. They deserve a right to live peacefully in this country.

A few hecklers interrupted the event. Cleaver and other panelists encouraged them to submit their questions via writing. At least two who did not comply with that request were removed.

Cleaver later released a statement about the disruptions:

“We know that this is a passionate issue, which is why we wanted to gather this group of experts to dispel rumors and educate individuals, collaboratively on a path forward. Over 1,000 people came out on this Saturday afternoon to have an opportunity to share their questions and get answers. Unfortunately, we had to escort a small group of people out for multiple outbursts that impeded others in attendance from participating. They disrupted a room full of allies.”

He also made the following tweet prior to the meeting:

Rule of law means RESPECT for courts even if we disagree. When pols lash out at judges, they degrade the courts and endager judges' safety. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 4, 2017

Look forward to seeing tomorrow at the Town Hall #KCTownhall4all. pic.twitter.com/ddHhXb9eyP — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 3, 2017

