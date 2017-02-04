Standoff in KC ends in fatal officer-involved shooting - KCTV5

Standoff in KC ends in fatal officer-involved shooting

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
The scene of the police standoff. (KCTV) The scene of the police standoff. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

On Saturday, there was a police standoff and subsequent fatal officer-involved shooting at 80th and Wayne.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the area after receiving a call from someone who said they saw what looked like a bullet hole in the side of their house. 

During their investigation, officers saw the house next door seemed to be damaged in the same way. So, they tried to talk to this neighbor, thinking he had fired a gun at the other house.

After several attempts to contact this person, the standoff began. During the standoff, several negotiation attempts were made but were also unsuccessful. 

Officers who were on the perimeter of the house said they heard period gunshots coming from inside the house during negotiations.

Just after 4 p.m., the person exited through the front door with a weapon and officers shot him. 

Officers quickly administered first aid, but the person was declared dead at the scene. 

No officers were injured in the incident and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Neighbors who knew the man say he lived alone and was generally nice to others on the street. 

"It's bothersome," said neighbor Martin Mueller. "His is the second death on the street in the last year. The other was at 84th and Wayne. We hear gunfire three or four times a week. That's troubling. We're trying to turn the community around."

