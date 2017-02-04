KCK home, cars destroyed by stubborn fire

The house and at least three cars were destroyed in the fire. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

There’s nothing left of a family home that housed four adults and six children for the past decade.

A home at 60th and Sewell was destroyed by a fire on Saturday.

The family said the kids were playing outside when they saw the fire and ran to alert their parents.

Fire officials say they were there within two minutes of the 911 call, but it was still too late.

They struggled to keep the flames at bay, but when they’d gain control of the fire, it would spark back up again by surprise. It took an hour to get the fire under control.

Even the cars out front kept catching fire. Firefighters tried to douse the gas tank with water and the gasoline created a river of flames trickling down the driveway.

Meanwhile, the family watched helplessly as everything they owned turned to ash. The estimated total fire loss is $185,000.

The wind made fighting the fire extremely difficult and is one reason the damage is so severe.

One person who lived there was treated at the scene. Two people who lived there and a firefighter were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

