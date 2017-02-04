Driver hits patrol vehicles making traffic stop on interstate

Two patrol vehicles were damaged today after a driver ran into them while they were making a traffic stop.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and a Lee’s Summit Police officer had their vehicles parked on the shoulder of eastbound I-470 with their emergency lights on around 2 a.m.

Then, a 40-year-old man from Lee’s Summit driving a 2009 Ford Focus hit the rear driver’s side of the officer’s SUV.

That caused the officer’s SUV to hit the back of the trooper’s car.

The Focus then went across the road and hit a concrete median barrier. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The trooper and officer were not injured.

The driver’s car and the officer’s SUV were totaled in the crash. Damages to the trooper’s car cost $5,000.

