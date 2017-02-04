Local comedian charged with murder in connection with Overland Park shooting

Smith’s mugshot from December of 1999, in an unrelated case. (Department of Corrections)

A photo of Smith taken from his Facebook profile. (Via Facebook)

The suspect arrested on Friday in connection with an Overland Park shooting that left a 28-year-old dead has been charged with murder.

Michael Collins Smith is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.

The shooting happened at W. 106th Street and Conser in Overland Park around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Authorities found Anthony L. Shuster, a 28-year-old black man, shot dead in his apartment.

A woman was shot at as well and was grazed by the bullet that went through her shirt but not her arm.

Smith is a local comedian who goes by the name of Mike Smith and also works as a barber. He has appeared on local television stations before, performed at local events and appeared on BET.

He was released from the Kansas Department of Corrections in 2006 after being convicted in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened in Wyandotte County in 1989, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm in Sedgwick County in 1992.

Smith lives in Prairie Village.

The scene was emotional immediately following the shooting, with Shuster's loved ones comforting each other at the scene. At one point, officers had to keep one of the grieving family members from entering the crime scene as they were overwhelmed by grief.

Police initially said they knew who was responsible for the shooting.

Smith did turn himself in to the authorities.

