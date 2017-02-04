Woman dies in early morning rollover accident - KCTV5

Woman dies in early morning rollover accident

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The area where the accident happened early this morning. (KCTV) The area where the accident happened early this morning. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and crashing early on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Norfleet Road, just north of Little Blue Road just after 4 a.m.

An investigation determined she was headed southbound when she lost control of the vehicle. 

The vehicle rolled over and she died at the scene. 

On Saturday night, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Treshon D. Barnett from Kansas City.

