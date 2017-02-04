Judge denies motion to dismiss VA sexual abuse case

According to attorneys in contact with KCTV5 News, more than 50 veterans have claimed Mark Wisner abused them while they were under his care. (Leavenworth County Jail)

There were significant developments this week in the 13 federal lawsuits against Mark Wisner and the VA.

They are developments that pave the way for many more veterans who want to take legal action.

First, a judge denied a motion to dismiss one of the cases.

Attorneys we spoke with say that’s a strong indication the judge will allow the other 12 federal lawsuits to move forward. It’s encouraging veterans with pending cases to go ahead and file.

Second, a deadline has been set for the United States to turn over evidence. They have until the first week of May.

Dan Curry is an attorney and one of his clients has been waiting almost 2 and a half years for a response from the VA about his sexual abuse claims.

“The information that the US has is stuff that nobody has ever seen, other than, I presume investigators,” said Curry. I think a lot of people want to know just how much the VA knew about Mr. Wisner's activities.”

Curry plans to file about 40 more lawsuits and will do so as quickly as he can put together the paperwork.

Previous coverage:

