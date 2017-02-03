Woman has $6K worth of candles stolen from her home

The candles that were stolen cost more than $20 each. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

It’s a burning question: Who took hundreds of candles from an Excelsior Springs home business?

For one woman, Charity Greene, those candles are an investment. She melts them down to make decorative and scented tarts.

She's been making them for several years now and she sells them out of her home full time to earn a living for her and her kids.

But yesterday, she came home to find that they'd been stolen. Crates and boxes full of candles were gone from her garage and her house.

More than 300 candles were missing. Together, they were worth more than $6,000. She says they're fancy candles from Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle and other high-end brands. Each is worth more than $20.

“This is my only means to support my kids,” Greene said. “To take something that cost me so much and so much time, it's heartbreaking.”

Greene posted the pictures in the Stolen KC Facebook group. She says a few web sleuths figured out that the same candles were listed for sale at a local swap shop. The person who posted them is someone Greene knows.

She says police are investigating and she hopes to have her inventory back soon, thanks to some strangers online.

“It shows me that there are good people out there willing to help,” she said. “It's been a tragedy, but at the same time it's been a blessing.”

Greene says whoever took the candles also broke several of them and left them at her house.

She's asking anyone who bought a candle locally from someone on Facebook to call police.

One of her friends has created a GoFundMe.

