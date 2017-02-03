Kansas native prepares for Super Bowl with New England Patriots

New England Patriots defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (92) walks on the field during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Patriots and Falcons are facing off in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, and while we all wish the Chiefs were there instead, there are plenty of local connections to the big game.

All the way from Hutchinson, Kansas, to the biggest stage in football, on the field Sunday, No. 92 for the Patriots is one we can all cheer for. Patriots defensive end, Geneo Grissom, will represent the state of Kansas on Sunday.

“It’s been an incredible journey that has had its ups and downs,” said Grissom. “I’ve had to battle through a lot and it’s all been worth it in the end. We have one last game to put it all out there.”

Grissom’s high school football coach, Randy Dreiling, now coaches at St. Thomas Aquinas. Dreiling says Grissom’s evolution is a reflection of his Kansas roots.

“Geneo is really a special person in that his parents and especially his Dad taught him to be courteous and care about other people,” Dreiling said. “He works hard and has followed that to a ‘T’”

Grissom says his time at Hutchinson High and the University of Oklahoma prepared him for the Patriot way. Throughout his journey, he still stays in touch with the people who matter most.

“Earlier in the year he was on the practice squad and I sent him a text between 5 and 6 in the morning,” said Dreiling. “He said he’s doing good and working hard. It wasn’t 10 minutes later he said, ‘Coach! I’ve been activated and I’m back on the roster!’ So, I thought it was cool to be a small part of that.”

After the rollercoaster of a season, Geneo says being in Houston, at the big dance, is a dream come true.

“It’s crazy you grow up watching this game as a little kid and dreaming about the possibility of being here one day,” Grissom said. “It’s a reality. It’s humbling and honestly I’m at a loss for words.”

