Police investigating after man invades woman’s car

Police say they are desperately searching for the man who forced his way into a woman’s car early Friday morning.

The woman told police she was just sitting in her car near 39th and Harrison when a man with a weapon forced his way inside and told her to drive.

“The suspect forced her to drive around the city,” said Sergeant Kari Thompson.

Sergeant Thompson says the man made the victim drive to several ATMs at nearby stores and gas stations. The attacker also tried to sexually assault the woman.

“The suspect eventually got out of the car and fled in an unknown direction,” Thompson said.

That's when the woman called a relative for help.

Now police are trying to locate that man, and advising people in the area to stay safe and call the police if they see something suspicious.

“If you're in your vehicle, if you're stopped somewhere,” Thompson said, “make sure your doors are locked and be aware of your surroundings. Make sure you're in a well-lit area and in a safe place, if possible.”

The woman told police her attacker was wearing a black beanie with the word “pain” written on it.

