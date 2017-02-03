Plenty of snow still accumulating at Snow Creek in Weston

While much of the region deals with brown grass and dry conditions, Snow Creek is seeing the exact opposite. (KCTV5)

While much of the region deals with brown grass and dry conditions, Snow Creek is seeing the exact opposite.

The Kansas City area has only received about 4.5 inches of snow since winter began, which isn't much so far when we average about 20 inches for the season.

But with a 54-inch base at Snow Creek in Weston, you'd think they were keeping winter for themselves.

"We've been able to make a lot of snow. We don't need Mother Nature to drop it from the sky. The past two nights we've made 14 inches of fresh, new snow and getting ready for a big exciting weekend," said Darin Pond with Snow Creek guest services.

Pond says it's our cold nights that they take advantage of to make the snow. That and their 60 snow guns.

"Daytime temperatures go up, but the nighttime temperatures drop low enough that we can just add more to it. So we continually add and maintain it, and we plan for those ups and downs in the weather," Pond said.

With 50s expected during a portion of the next week, Pond says these temperature swings cause people to forget that winter is still here.

"When people don't see snow in their backyards, they don't realize that we've got a whole hill full of it here," he said.

Because they've got that deep snow base, Pond isn't worried about the rest of the winter season at all. As long as our days are cool and our nights are cold.

