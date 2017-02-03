Lawmakers: Remove Olathe woman with disabilities from abuse, neg - KCTV5

Lawmakers: Remove Olathe woman with disabilities from abuse, neglect registry

By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A KCTV5 News investigation is getting results after an Olathe woman with disabilities was branded as abusive and neglectful.

Megan Miller's family says it's unfair and ridiculous. Now, they have political backing. Lawmakers who represent the 32-year-old were given access to portions of our raw interviews and documents.

Here’s their open response to the Kansas Department for Children and Families:

KCTV5 has been investigating Miller case for more than a month. She was placed on the list after children wandered off a daycare playground. Miller worked there as an aide.

Her family says investigators admitted to them they had no idea Miller was a person with disabilities when the decision was made.

Read our full investigation below.

What are your thoughts on the Kansas Child Abuse and Neglect Registry. We want to hear from you. Give us a call on The Rant with Brad Stephens at 913-677-RANT. 

