Ways to make sure your Super Bowl pool is legal

People across the metro are making their picks for the Super Bowl from the final score to Lady Gaga's halftime song choice.

If you want to walk away with some extra cash in your pocket this Sunday, you may think of going to a casino. But now, many people don't have to go that far. They are gambling even before the big day at work.

"The likelihood of the FBI or any other type of law enforcement coming in and cracking down is slim, but employers should certainly be aware," said Samantha Monsees, an attorney at Fisher Phillips.

Monsees says any type of gambling is illegal both in Missouri and Kansas. And in Kansas City, it's even more tricky.

"You can be prosecuted," she said.

Doing business across state lines, employers can face a whole different category of penalties.

"So it is a risk that doesn't necessarily equate with the reward," Monsees said.

Monsees says there are other ways to get bragging rights in the workplace other than winning a few dollars.

"If the employer wants to have a betting pool ... I know a lot of times maybe, 'What song Lady Gaga wants to play for the halftime show first.' Things like that can build comradery and moral in the office, so those things are fine as long as the award is not monetary," she said.

Monsees says prizes are OK -- as well as cook-offs or even being able to win a vacation day -- just leave the cash at home.

"You can still have fun with it. I mean just because it is illegal, everyone knows that gambling is illegal ... it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy and talk about the Super Bowl," she said.

Whether your money is on the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots, experts say to make sure you look over your employee handbooks before joining a work pool.

If it is against company policy, you could be fired.

