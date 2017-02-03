2 charged after man is fatally injured during burglary - KCTV5

2 charged after man is fatally injured during burglary

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Mary Couts and John Lane. (Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office) Mary Couts and John Lane. (Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people have been charged in a violent local burglary that left a man dead last year.

On Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor announced that 32-year-old Mary P. Couts from Blue Springs and 17-year-old John Lane from Kansas City had been charged with: second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary.

According to court records, 83-year-old John T. Rector was found behind his house in a rural area near Pleasant Hill on Nov. 27. He had injuries on the back of his head and he later died.

The Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office followed several leads over two months and found and interviewed both Couts and Lane.

The two were "driving around looking for things to steal" in the Blue Springs and Lee's Summit area on the day of the incident.

They were driving a white Kia, which a neighbor spotted outside Rector's home that day. 

Couts told police she thought the house was abandoned. When they walked up to the house, they saw Rector and told him her dog was missing. 

They left, then returned, locking him in a hallway and stealing his TV, some jewelry, and a briefcase. 

When Rector came outside, he was beaten. 

They blamed each other for hitting Rector in the head while burglarizing his home.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000

