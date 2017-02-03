St. Luke's Hospital hands out red scarves on National Go Red For Women Day

The message behind the scarves is one of unity. (KCTV5)

There's no doubt Kansas City is taking part in National Go Red For Women Day but at St. Luke's Hospital, workers are helping their patients put a personal touch on it.

For Edie Marie Battaglia, a survivor of heart disease, handing out scarves is much more than volunteering a few hours of her time.

Four years ago, she was one of the women receiving a scarf.

"The day that I was at my desk, having just returned back to work, I didn't think that I could have a heart attack, but I did," Marie Battaglia said.

The message behind the scarves is one of unity.

“It lets them know they're not alone, that there’s life after hospitalization and empower them to be proactive about their heart health,” Dr. Tracey Stevens, a Cardiologist at St. Luke’s Hospital, said.

The scarves were knitted by volunteers and then donated to the hospital and given to women battling heart disease, the leading killer among women.

“It's not just heart attack and stroke. In women, there are so many conditions that are hormonal-related, pregnancy-related that we don't commonly, of course, see in men,” Dr. Stevens said.

For Edie Marie Battaglia handing out the scarves comes full circle.

“That scarf just means like you're not alone it's a warm hug,” Marie Battaglia said.

After handing out scarves on Friday, the team will have handed out 5,000 scarves over the last ten years.

