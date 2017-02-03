Royals reach 1-year deal with Kelvin Herrera, avoid arbitration

Herrera, 27, posted a career-high 12 saves in 2016, going 2-6 with a 2.75 ERA in 72 appearances out of the bullpen. (AP)

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera on a contract for the 2017 season, avoiding arbitration.

Herrera, 27, posted a career-high 12 saves in 2016, going 2-6 with a 2.75 ERA in 72 appearances out of the bullpen.

He ranked second among American League relievers in strikeout-to-walk ratio, 7.17, tied for fourth in holds, 26, and was 11th in WHIP, 0.96. His 1.50 walks per 9.0 innings, 12 bases on balls in 72 innings pitched, was the lowest by a Royal since Paul Byrd, 1.50, in 2002, among pitchers with a minimum 70 innings pitched.

Since the start of 2014, Herrera’s 2.30 ERA ranks seventh among qualifying AL relievers, while his 209 strikeouts are eighth-most.

The team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

Following the move, the Royals have signed all of their arbitration eligible players for the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.