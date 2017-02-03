Surge in heroin overdose deaths growing concern for Kansas City police

Nearly 13,000 Americans died overdosing on opioids in 2015, according to the Center for Disease Control. (CBS)

Nearly 13,000 Americans died overdosing on opioids in 2015, according to the Center for Disease Control.

And that is the most ever, the department says. In Kansas City, the soaring abuse of a specific opioid-based drug has reached new heights over the years.

Although it’s been a violent year in Kansas City after police investigated 127 homicides, most of them involving guns, a recent epidemic is now becoming the leading drug-related killer sweeping through the metro.

“It began when I was like twelve,” said Caleb Briggs, a former heroin addict. “It kind of snowballed from there and then I started selling it.”

Dr. Sarah Martin-Anderson, with the Kansas City Health Department, says heroin is the No. 1 drug-related death substance in the area.

So much so, it more than doubles the number of shooting deaths since 2014. In the metro, there were more than 200 people shot and killed, and the number of opioid and heroin deaths were almost twice as much at 550 deaths.

It is a problem Martin-Anderson says is serious.

"Right now, we don't know someone has a problem until they end up in the emergency room or they hit rock bottom or they die," she said.

The popularity of heroin is also at a national level. According to the CDC, the number of gun-related deaths remains steady, but the number of heroin overdoses is dangerously on the rise.

In Kansas City, the heroin trend is a growing concern for police.

An undercover sergeant with the drug unit who comes face-to-face with the problem on a regular basis believes the popularity of heroin lies in our location.

“It's Mexican produced, so we're along 35 Corridor, so we're 12-14 hours away from Mexico by vehicle," the sergeant said.

Briggs says he is two years clean after a decade-long addiction. He's seen friends die from heroin overdoses again and again and says the numbers almost as scary as the reality.

"You don't want to be that dude in the corner slumped over and people don't know if you're dead or passed out," Briggs said.

Congress has also taken notice in the deadly epidemic. In efforts to fight it, they've passed a bill for $1 billion. Some of that money is being used for addiction treatment and prevention.

