SCLC files writ of mandamus to put minimum wage issue on KC ballot

The fight for higher minimum wage in Kansas City is getting some help.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City says they filed a writ of mandamus on Thursday, asking courts to force the city of Kansas City to put the minimum wage issue on the April 4 ballot.

The issue that would be put on the ballot would allow minimum wage to slowly rise from $7.70 per hour to $15 per hour.

The city council of Kansas City missed the Jan. 24 deadline to place the issue on the April ballot but it can still be placed on the local ballot with a court order.

The SCLC also filed a preliminary injunction against the Kansas City Board of Elections to stop them from printing any ballots for the April vote. The injunction would give the court time to weigh the writ of mandamus.

