Oncology nurse diagnosed with cancer writes viral letter to patients

Lindsay Norris wrote a letter to her patients, both past and present. Now, it's gone viral and even ended up in People magazine. (KCTV5)

A local oncology nurse got the shock of her life when she found out she had cancer herself.

While she focused on her own treatment, she said she couldn't stop thinking about her patients. She said it will change how she treats them, and herself, forever.

Lindsay Norris wrote a letter to her patients, both past and present. Now, it's gone viral and even ended up in People magazine.

Norris shared with KCTV5 why writing to her patients is helping her heal.

"I've been an oncology nurse since I graduated six years ago," she said.

Norris loves her job. Treating and helping patients going through the biggest battle of their lives is what she does.

It was after the mother of two gave birth to her baby girl in April that Norris noticed some of her very common post-pregnancy symptoms weren't going away.

At just 33 years old, she wasn't terribly worried, but she saw a specialist where she works at the University of Kansas Hospital.

"Just have a quick work up and rule out some symptoms and get a cream or a regimen or a diet change or something that could help me with my symptoms,” Norris remembers, “and that's when he found a mass.”

That mass was stage three colorectal cancer. Norris says her mind almost immediately went to her patients. She had already been there before many times... with them.

"This is really what it feels like,” she said. “I can tell exactly what's coming. Change in tone of voice. Mood change and posture change. I knew what he was about to tell me.”

Norris that going through her first MRI scan was “the most terrified I’ve ever been."

Asked the technicians to turn on The Beatles Pandora station. A familiar song by a familiar group gave her comfort.

"The very first song that came on was 'Here Comes the Sun' and I just immediately started crying," she said.

She had listened to that song when her son, now 3 year old, was in the NICU after being born at just 30 weeks.

"It was a really good picture of what I was going through,” she said. “It talks about going through a long and lonely winter. And just the timing of my treatment, and Here Comes the Sun, and the ice will be slowly melting."

Norris took 28 days of radiation together with oral chemotherapy. That's when she started her blog called 'Here Comes the Sun" and wrote that letter as a sort of apology to her patients.

It was 24 paragraphs long. It was 24 paragraphs filled with the wisdom that only someone who's been diagnosed with cancer can truly understand.

"I don't think I really comprehended what they went home to,” Norris said. “They had to tell their closest family and friends what they learned that day. Had to worry about how to tell their kids and how it'll affect them.”

Each of Norris' paragraphs to her patients ended with "I'm sorry. I didn't get it." Everything was different now.

"It hits you without warning, without realizing it” she said. “I went to pick my son up one morning in those early days. I went to wake him up for school. I saw him sleeping and ended up losing it.”

The portion of the letter that hurt the most to write, she said, was the one about the children.

"I didn't get how much you worried about your kids,” she said. “For this, I'm most regretful. I should've talked to you more about them and not just in terms of the kind of restrictions you were under. You worried about how this was going to affect them. You worried how not being able to keep up with them or care for them properly on your bad days. You were scared and confused. You worried about leaving them. I'm sorry. I didn't get it."

Norris underwent surgery in early January and is doing well. She'll undergo additional chemo and finish her treatments this summer.

She said she continues to gain strength from the countless emails she's getting about that letter.

"I especially love when people say, ‘I was diagnosed with your same stage and same cancer and I had small kids and guess what? My son is 30 and I just watched him get married,’" Norris said with a smile.

She went on to say, "Choosing to celebrate the little victories along the way. You know the future is not promised, so you can still make today good."

Lindsay's letter has been passed around to nurses across the metro. They say it's a wonderful lesson in just how important their jobs are.

You can read the entire letter to Lindsay's patients here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.