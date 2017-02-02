Despite fire, plans to revitalize 18th and Vine remain in place

The efforts to revitalize 18th and Vine date back decades. After a fire on Thursday morning, though, all eyes are on what comes next from the city, as areas once full of life and hope seem to fall to disrepair.

If you ask Earl Smith, he’ll say he knows the stories of how lit up it was and how “alive” 18th and Vine used to be.

Now, things are much different. Buildings lie vacant and the streets are quiet.

“I love this historic district,” said Smith, who works at 180V Barbers. “But as far as development, I just was like, there should be more shops down here. I mean, there should be laundromats. There should be cleaners. There should be a bank. There should be movies. I mean, there should be restaurants!”

Once again, the city is taking up the cause of bringing new life to the area through financial investment.

“There’s a rich history at 18th and Vine that we have to do everything we can to preserve,” said Jermaine Reed with the Kansas City, Missouri City Council.

Last summer, city council members unanimously approved $7 million in redevelopment funds for the neighborhood, which is just one small piece to a bigger puzzle. People wonder how the city has changed its approach from other attempts at the same project, which cost millions over decades.

With their recent acquisition of all but two buildings in the area last Friday, the city said they’ll be able to fully invest and bring about significant change.

“We're doing everything we can to make sure that we can maintain the quality level so desperately needed in the area,” Reed said. “It's incumbent upon us now, is what I've been working so hard to do, to embrace the assets and do everything that we can.”

Reed promises to include locals in the mix. He said he wants it to be “a place where all of us are comfortable, where we feel like we can live work and play in the neighborhood and not be pushed out of our neighborhood.”

Smith said he hopes to see Reed commit to that, especially given the makeup of the area. “That’s really my concern, is that the businesses that are here are not pushed out,” he said. “The people that are here, that want to see it developed, that have invested in this area are not pushed out. As in, ‘us.’”

Reed says there are several upcoming meetings about the next steps in the area.

The buildings damaged in the fire on Thursday morning will not be demolished because officials say they are part of the area’s redevelopment plans. All First Friday plans in the area will continue as planned.

