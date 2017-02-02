Suspect in custody in Overland Park shooting that killed man

Police said on Friday a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened at Conser and W. 106th Street in Overland Park.

The call about the shooting came in at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

One man was shot and authorities found him dead inside the apartment. On Friday, he was identified as Anthony L. Shuster, a 28-year-old black man.

A woman was shot at as well and was grazed by the bullet that went through her shirt and not her arm.

The scene was emotional with Shuster's loved ones comforting each other with hugs at the scene.

At one point, one of the grieving family members was handcuffed but was later released. Officers say they were trying to keep that person from entering the crime scene as they were overwhelmed by grief.

Police initially said they knew who was responsible for the shooting and did not believe they were still in the area. They said they believed that it was an isolated case and asked the public for patience as they worked to solve it.

By Friday afternoon, police said that a suspect was in custody in connection with the case. However, a name was not provided. He did turn himself in.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.