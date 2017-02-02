Berry says he's "definitely not" playing under franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs all-pro safety Eric Berry says he wants to stay in Kansas City. (AP)

Kansas City Chiefs all-pro safety Eric Berry says he wants to stay in Kansas City.

However, in an interview with the NFL Network on Thursday, he said he does not want to play under the franchise tag.

"I'm definitely not going to play under the franchise tag this year," Berry said. "I want to end my career in Kansas City. I want to play there. I love the city, I love the vibe, I love my teammates. I really look at them more than teammates."

Berry, 28, earned $10.8 million during the 2016 season when he played under the tag.

In 2017, the franchise tag would be worth about $13 million.

Berry had a career-high four interceptions in 2016, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

He was named to the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers' first teams.

