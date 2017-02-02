How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil in predicting winter's end for Kansas City?

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP)

Whether you like it or not, that famous rodent Punxsutawney Phil is calling for six more weeks of winter.

However, KCTV5 StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams had to take a trip to Pleasant Hill and visit the National Weather Service to get a second opinion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's two-week temperature outlook paints a very different forecast. With the exception of Friday, above-normal temperatures are expected through Feb. 15. But Phil was partially right.

"The seasonal outlook beyond that into April shows us returning to normal beyond this two week period. So, there is hope for a winter after this two-week warm-up trend," NWS meteorologist Jonathan Welsh said.

Welsh says his office went back to 2000 and tracked Phil's accuracy for Kansas City. The groundhog was right 47-percent of the time, but nationally only 38-percent of the time.

Welsh calls Phil's predicting more of a coin flip.

"Recent years, he's been doing a fairly good job for Kansas City, but he's got kind of a bad track record for forecasting winter," he said.

Welsh also says our lack of snow has been no secret, but there's still time for plowable snow. The 2012-2013 winter season proves that.

"We did see that even though we had less than half an inch through the end of January, we ended up getting over 20 inches of snow for the season. We had a very snowy February and March, so there's still hope," he said.

Either way, winter will be winding down soon enough, and attention is already starting to shift to spring with the NWS's storm spotter training which runs from now until late March across the region.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.