Kansas City man charged in Troost Ave. murder caught on video

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man which was captured on surveillance video.

Thomas E. Midgette Jr., 54, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

According to court records, a friend of the victim told police, who found Raymond Jones body near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue on Jan. 21, that he and Midgette had been in an argument and the victim had punched Midgette.

After their argument, the victim went out to walk to a nearby market and Midgette returned and told the witness that "you won't see Raymond anymore."

Then video surveillance of the area showed Midgette following the victim, approaching him. The victim falls to the ground and Midgette stands over him, shooting him.

After Midgette saw the video, he told police he was the one who shot Jones and he got rid of the gun afterward.

