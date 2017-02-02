Missouri lawmakers send right to work to Gov. Eric Greitens - KCTV5

Missouri lawmakers send right to work to Gov. Eric Greitens

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri lawmakers have sent the state's new Republican governor a bill that would ban mandatory union fees.

House members on Thursday took a final vote on the so-called right-to-work bill.

Gov. Eric Greitens has promised to sign the bill. His Democratic predecessor, Gov. Jay Nixon, vetoed right to work in 2015.

If Greitens signs the bill, Missouri will become the 28th right-to-work state.

Seven of the eight states that surround Missouri already have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky where it passed last month. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.

