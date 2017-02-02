City officials unveil 5-year plan to revitalize Independence

Officials are canvasing the main corridors of Independence to get rid of blight. (AP)

Independence city leaders want to improve the quality of life for people living there and make it a destination for people who don’t, and they say that starts with cleaning up the city.

Code enforcement officers are already taking action by going door to door and canvasing the main corridors that lead into the city.

The code enforcement officers are working to get rid of blight, dangerous properties, and buildings that have fallen into dilapidation.

They are looking for weeds, tall grass, trash and properties that are simply just falling apart.

Mike Jackson, who works for the city, said the officers give owners a list of violations that need to be corrected. If they don't clean up soon, they get slapped with a fine. The city steps in in cases where the owner can't be tracked down.

"They take pride in what they are doing, so they want to go above and beyond as well," Jackson said.

“Above and beyond,” is about to become to new standard; city officials are voting on a new five-year strategic plan and a big part of it is cleaning up the city.

The plan outlines how to improve four categories: financial security, customer service, economic growth and quality of life.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the Independence is “a city of tremendous pride” and she wants the city to reflect that pride. "We're really, really taking a refreshed look at how we grow economically the city and attract and retain businesses,” she said.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors driving through the city every day, Weir said making it look the part will attract new business and people to the area.

"The intent is to make the city look better,” she said. “It’s not just to come out and write people tickets."

Right now, code enforcement is focusing along the highway 24 corridor. Once re-inspections are done there, they will move on to another main area next month.

The five-year plan will be voted on at their next city council meeting on Monday.

