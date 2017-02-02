Gov. Greitens proposes budget amid financial strain

Greitens took office in January and already has cut roughly $146 million. (AP)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is proposing a $27.6 billion budget that includes a slight increase in funding for public K-12 schools while continuing recent cuts to higher education institutions.

Greitens' proposal for the 2018 budget year was released online Thursday shortly before he was to deliver a speech about it at a school in the southwest Missouri town of Nixa.

He hit some of the same tones in his State of the State address several weeks ago, but provided hard numbers on Thursday.

"I was sent to Jefferson City to fight for all of you," he said. "Fight for everybody who is in this room. And that means making tough choices. That means protecting your priorities. That means telling you the facts. And the fact is, Missouri’s budget is broken.”

His plan would provide $3.3 billion of basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools, an increase of about $3 million but still short of what's called for under state law.

Greitens spoke of making "a new investment in our most vulnerable kids." This is how some of the money breaks down:

$13 million to special education services through the High Need Fund

$12.4 million to serve more children with disabilities in Early Childhood Education

$10.7 million to care for abused and neglected children

$1.8 million for foster care support and assistance

One rural school district said some of the changes will benefit them and others won't.

Jason Snodgrass, Fort Osage Superintendent of Schools, said the boosts to the programs are needed at his schools. However, a previous cut to the transportation budget will not help schools. “Regardless of which line item it comes from," he said, "it impacts the entire budget.”

Greitens also touted modest increases for programs for children with "special needs" and resources for law enforcement. For example, he's allotted $250,000 to start “Blue Alert" system.

In addition, money will be allotted in the following ways:

$750,000 toward domestic violence and sexual assault victim assistance funds

$2 million toward cyber security measures

$2 million toward programs that attempt to reduce recidivism

$5.5 million for veterans assistance

Public colleges and universities would get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year, essentially continuing at least part of the mid-year spending cuts Greitens has made since taking office in January.

Greitens says those schools can tighten their belts and find ways to deal with less money.

The budget recommends no pay raises for state workers.

During his budget announcement Thursday at a Nixa public school, Greitens blamed increasing demands for health care on the federal law enacted under President Barack Obama.

He said that's strained the state budget.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) released a statement in response to Greitens' budget later in the day:

“House Democrats are deeply disappointed that public education is not among our Governor Greitens’ priorities. His proposed budget not only fails to fully fund local public schools in the amount mandated by state law but also slashes school transportation spending. And the additional deep cuts the governor proposes for public colleges and universities will directly result in tuition hikes, pushing higher education out of reach for many Missourians. Fortunately, the governor’s recommendations are just the starting point of the budget process, and the General Assembly owes no deference to them. House Democrats are committed working with our Republican colleagues to craft a budget that more accurately reflects Missouri’s needs and priorities.”

