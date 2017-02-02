Richmond police searching for 2 suspects in gas station robbery

Police say a man entered the store, with a gun, and stole Newport cigarettes and money from the register. (KCTV5)

Police in Richmond are searching for two people who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The robbery happened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Casey’s General Store in the 400 block of W Main Street.

Police say a man entered the store, with a gun, and stole Newport cigarettes and money from the register.

The gun used is believed to be a .38-caliber revolver. A shot was fired into a wall behind the cashier. No one was injured.

The man is described as being a white male, 6-foot tall, wearing a black, Carhartt-style coat, with a business logo, blue jeans with a large hold in the left knee, dark shoes with white soles and a white mask. Police say he also has a very deep voice.

The second suspect did not enter the gas station and was described as having a colored mask and a green hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe the suspects arrived on foot and it is unknown if a vehicle was parked nearby.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call 816-776-3575 and ask for Detective Peterson or Detective Bagley.

