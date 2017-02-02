Kansas gun bill could affect security at local hospitals

University of Kansas Hospital President Bob Page says it’s not about gun rights or control, but about the safety of their patients and staff. (KCTV5)

Starting in July, guns will be allowed at the University of Kansas Hospital if a new bill doesn’t go through.

According to Kansas conceal and carry law, guns are allowed in most public buildings. This includes the hospital because it is owned by the government.

The new bill would revise that, exempting the hospital.

University of Kansas Hospital President Bob Page says it’s not about gun rights or control, but about the safety of their patients and staff.

Page says the hospital has already increased the number of commissioned police officers on duty and enhanced other security measures over the last four years.

Even so, he says the options to have guns present could create significant safety issues.

The bill will be heard on Thursday, in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Both sides of the debate are expected to speak.

Kansas colleges are also trying to get out of the new law.

