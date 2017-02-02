Woman injured as fire rips through multiple buildings in historic Jazz District

Embers spread to the former Eblon Theater on Vine Street and then the building next to the theater. (KCTV5)

Almost a week after the city took possession of three buildings in Kansas City's historic Jazz District, they all went up in flames Thursday morning.

The fires broke out about 5 a.m. near 18th Street and The Paseo.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames shooting from windows and roof of a building that one time was the Deluxe Nightclub.

A woman, found near the building, was injured during the fire and was taken to an area hospital.

Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Cashen says the woman was warming herself inside the building, something that is illegal in Kansas City, MO, when the fire she started got out of control.

"We did find a person inside in the back of the building saying they were trying to stay warm and obviously got out of hand on them which is why we don't allow warming fires in Kansas City," Cashen said.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

While firefighters battled the fire, the embers spread to the former Eblon Theater on Vine Street and then the building next to the theater.

Authorities say all three buildings were supposed to be vacant and stressed the dangers of breaking into empty buildings.

"Unfortunately, they make entry to some of these buildings that aren't occupied and do what they can to survive and may set warming fires inside the building and they may get out of hand," Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Ted Henry said.

A spokesperson for the city says the buildings are part of a redevelopment plan for this area and the fires will not impact their plans.

City officials say they do not plan on knocking the buildings down but rather will try to keep their historic facade.

Crews are inspecting other buildings in the area for fire and smoke damage.

Vine Street and The Paseo were closed from 18th Street to 19th Street while crews battled the fire. It has reopened.

