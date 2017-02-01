Surveillance video captures deadly crash that killed woman, injured child

Video surveillance cameras captured the rage filled moments that lead up to a deadly crash that killed a woman and injured a child. Kansas City police tell KCTV5 they are investigating the deadly crash as a homicide. (Submitted)

Video surveillance cameras captured the rage-filled moments that lead up to a deadly crash that killed a woman and injured a child.

Kansas City police tell KCTV5 they are investigating the deadly crash as a homicide.

According to court documents, the victim’s husband told police this all started when the driver of a truck cut them off and he honked his horn.

He says that’s when the man got out and started swinging a rake at him and his family.

A 35-year-old mother was killed when the car she was driving in crashed into a pole. Her young daughter, who was in the backseat, had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her husband told police an angry driver rammed his wife’s car on purpose.

Luis Bartlett works at El Torito near St. John Avenue and Brighton Avenue. The store's video surveillance captured the moments before the fatal crash.

It's hard to see because of the truck's headlights but the two vehicles collided at one point outside the store. Both men got out of the vehicles. At one point, the truck driver takes off and the husband told his wife to try and drive away.

The driver of the truck speeds back directly toward the husband.

Then, the suspect in the truck drove in circles trying to speed toward the man several times.

The man jumps out of the way each time. A different angle shows the truck driver pulling a U-turn to speed back toward the husband.

"It was really breathtaking," said Luis Bartlett, a store employee. "It was really hard to see how many times he was trying to run over the passenger.

The husband told police the truck driver then rammed his wife's car as she was parked near St. John and Elmwood Avenue, causing her to hit the pole near Askew and St. John.

Police have a copy of the video surveillance.

Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

